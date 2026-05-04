Based on US Census data, America had 341-342 million people living in the United States in the years 2024/2025. White people in the United States made up ≈57.5% of that total. Of that ≈195 million people, about 25-30% are from the baby-boomer generation. If they were all to pass away tomorrow, that would instantly remove 50-55 million Whites from the US population. Looking at the data subset in this hypothetical, if all other factors stayed the same, that would leave non-Hispanic Whites at 41-42% of the population. A minority status for Whites in America is just on the horizon if nothing is done to counteract it. Even then, we may have to face becoming a minority in our own country. What options do we have?

To put things into perspective further, after reviewing the projected legal and illegal immigration numbers, attributing for abysmal American White birth rates, and understanding that the baby-boomer generation will expire eventually, there must be some form of meaningful change or hard correction that occurs if Whites wish to maintain majority status in the United States. Some are calling for remigration as a solution to this very real issue.

“Remigration.” The act of migrating again, particularly returning to one’s country or place of origin after having migrated elsewhere. In contemporary political usage, it refers to the mass deportation or forced repatriation of immigrants and their descendants back to their countries of origin or ancestral homelands. Remigration solutions have also been proposed in a way that incentivizes deportees to voluntarily leave with governmental assistance as a bargaining chip, avoiding potential subsequent use of force from ever needing to be implemented.

“Total remigration” is an intensified or maximalist variant of the above. It calls for comprehensive, large-scale, and uncompromising removal of all non-European/non-White immigrants, their descendants, naturalized citizens, and sometimes long-settled residents deemed incompatible or unassimilated by the given party.

If you would’ve asked me just months ago about the possibility of remigration happening in America, I would’ve told you that it’s more than possible, it’s undeniably necessary. If they brought them all in here, surely, we could implement remigration policies and get them out. I believed it to be paramount in preserving the existence of White people and a future for our children. We are a global minority, a dwindling species. Without sovereignty or freedom of association, our very form and essence will be replaced and eventually vanish. With these truths remaining steadfast, and after reflecting on the data I presented above, I advocated for total remigration. I proclaimed that our will to power could, should, and would prevail to remove this cancer with only one treatment. By God we’ll have our home again. Then I was struck by a moment of clarity, a glimpse of reality.

I’m not saying that remigration is completely impossible. Anything is possible. What I’m saying is that remigration is unrealistic given our current situation in America. There are many “ifs” that need to be satisfied before America could ever hope to see anything resembling remigration ever happening. Especially in our lifetimes. After reading the presentation for my case, if there’s any rebuttal or affirmation you’d like to give, please reply below and I’d be happy to entertain civil discourse on the matter.

My first wakeup call was watching Donald J. Trump’s poor execution of the campaign promise of mass deportations fall flat on its face. It may have been a hyperbolic lie to pander to his base from the start rather than a true promise. Anyone who voted republican in 2024 expecting to see all 10 million (or more) illegal immigrants that flooded the US under the Biden administration deported are either extremely disappointed or lying to themselves. Fell for it again, have we? So far, there has been over 600,000 deportations conducted during Trump’s second term according to official U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press releases and statements. There’s also some inconclusive data on so-called self-deportation numbers. However, I won’t include it here because that data is speculative at best.

Just as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were starting to prove their sincerity to the mass deportation promise by showing up well equipped and ready to work towards the lofty commands of the president, two scandalous deaths of bystanders (Renee Good and Alex Pretti) made national headlines and the deportation numbers have been declining ever since. It doesn’t appear that deportations will stop completely. Trump says that he’ll continue to go after “the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.” The worst of the worst doesn’t mean all illegal immigrants. By no means could a sane person classify the deportations as massive by any stretch unless they meant a massive failure. The numerous motivations surrounding the decisions made to back away from mass deportations aside, this recoil, in fact, happened and the US is on track to deport less than 3% of the total illegal immigrants that have entered the US previously listed above.

If the most bombastic, “unpresidential” President America has ever elected can’t, or won’t, fulfill his promises to allocate resources to ensure the deportation of the millions of illegals residing in the United States, what makes you think that any other elected official thereafter would do what’s necessary to achieve total remigration? What about our current power structure and governmental systems gives anyone even the inkling that total remigration in the US would ever be pursued or allowed to take place under our polarized and divided very liberal system? I’m shocked that I thought it possible at one point. Liberals protest and our government bends the knee to appease them. Promises to voters are broken leaving the outcomes to be reframed as somehow “good enough” by paid talking heads on mainstream media. Our failing democratic system is one of the key elements preventing remigration from happening. Are we getting what we voted for?

That raises another point. Who would vote for remigration, let alone total remigration, to be carried out? Based on data primarily gathered from national exit polls, about 8 out of 10 of people who voted for Donald Trump were found to be White. That’s roughly 62 million White people. To use the total population data gathered beforehand in the article, that means that ≈18% of the total population can be expressed as White and assumingly pro-deportation at the time the elections were held. If we were to use that data, that means, at the very most, there would be only 18% of the population who would support any form of remigration. Now, let’s consider the conflicts of interest prevalent that those 62 million Americans (18%) have that may give them an aversion to remigration. How many of them have non-White friends? How many of those people are married to a non-White? How many of them have a family member who has also practiced miscegenation? You see the dilemma here, don’t you? There is no way within the bounds of the American Democracy that there would be enough Americans who support remigration based on those subsets of data. A sociological and statistical impossibility.

I might add, there is a chance for the United Kingdom or Ireland to enact remigration due to the size of their countries and current demographic makeup. There would still be many hurdles and compromises made. That being said, the depth of that subject would need attention in its own separate article. Let’s continue.

Besides America’s “sacred” democracy stopping the average remigration enthusiast from seeing his or her vision come to fruition, there are also several negative scenarios that could arise if remigration campaigns were somehow actualized. It’s not enough to ask if we could do something. We must ask, should we do something and to what extent. Would we hire White residents of America to play key roles in these remigration campaigns? We would most certainly need to employ the National Guard in tandem with other branches of the US Armed Forces to effectively remigrate millions. We must then consider that there are many non-Whites in the military. Would they take a dishonorable discharge, abandoning their position due to a moral or ethical conflict? Would non-White military members be remigrated first? There are many pertinent angles and perspectives creating more impossibilities.

Allow me to pose a series of questions here as the article is nearing its end. Since science and behavioral studies have proven that race is more than simply skin deep, would we enact mandatory DNA testing to determine who goes? If there were remigration incentive programs paying people to leave, how would the remainder of those deportees on the list who refused these incentive offers be dealt with? Would they be rounded up by the military and thrown into remigration camps? If they refuse to leave, do we have authorization to use violence? How would the American populous react to that? If our liberalized hordes of drone-like protestors are willing to show up and risk their lives to protest ICE agents, what would they be willing to do in protest of remigration? Would the US be able to drop off millions of deportees globally without causing a reactionary declaration of war from other countries? Does the US have the military might to deport millions and fight a multifront war? Would countries start putting embargoes on America irrespective of a war breaking out? In that event, would America have a fallout plan in place to supplement the needs of imported goods? America is far from an autarky. When inevitable civil unrest occurs, will the US start deporting Whites as well? Will America end the lives of oppositional Whites to deport non-Whites? Doesn’t that defeat the purpose? I could go on.

To any current or former supporter of remigration, assuming you’re White, this article wasn’t meant to deter you from continuing to love your people and advocate for your race. On the contrary. This was meant to make you think. We must have wisdom moving forward as our global population continues to shrink year over year.

After asking myself the same questions I presented to you and searching my mind, reflecting on why I wanted remigration so badly, I came to the realization that the concept of remigration gave me hope that Whites could keep a numerical advantage in America. I love my race and want it to flourish well into the future. Remigration seemed almost like a cheat-code in a video game that suddenly increased our chances of survival. I believed we could implement American Remigration and play this game on easy mode the rest of our days. I repeat, remigration will not happen given the current American political climate. Too many things would have to rapidly happen for remigration to increase above its current 0% likelihood.

I’ve since moved to a position of advocating for complete freedom of association in all aspects of life. No one said that Balkanization was off the table. I also advocate for an indefinite immigration moratorium. I’m not happy about it, but Whites may have to navigate our futures as a minority if we choose to continue living in America. We will survive, but we must be effective and realistic. Hope is not lost. Our struggle is eternal, but we will persevere.

What steps can you take today to secure the existence of our people tomorrow and well into the future? I suggest doing actionable pro-White advocacy and meaningful forms of activism raising the awareness of the broader White consciousness thus creating real world value that directly benefits Whites. If Whites want positive change for our race to come about, we must make it happen. Get vetted and join a local or national organization that upholds truly pro-White values. Be strategic in your decision, using discernment, but do not hesitate to connect with likeminded individuals out of fear. Ethnic prosperity can only truly happen when we’re together and actively working towards it. We must create a world with the proper conditions to ensure our survival, and that starts with you.