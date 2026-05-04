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Charles Dalton's avatar
Charles Dalton
19h

While total remigration and reclamation of America is the best, most ideal outcome, the least they could let us do it form our own exclusive communities and businesses – resegregate voluntarily.

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Realist
5h

Excellent article.

"It may have been a hyperbolic lie to pander to his base from the start rather than a true promise."

You can rest assured it was. It is consonant with Trump's character.

"So far, there has been over 600,000 deportations conducted during Trump’s second term according to official U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press releases and statements."

More hyperbole to pander to his base.

The hope of a white majority in the US or anywhere in the world is mighty bleak. But then a race that doesn't care about its survival deserves to die!

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